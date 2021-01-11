Shakeup in leadership at Fresno Chamber of Commerce. See who’s out and who’s in

The Fresno Chamber of Commerce has a new CEO — for now.

Chamber leadership announced Monday that Nathan Ahle, who was president and chief executive officer for five years, has left. Scott Miller, CEO of Gazebo Gardens, will serve in the role as interim.

“I have greatly enjoyed my time at the Chamber, but it is time to move on,” Ahle said in a news release. “This organization has a bright future ahead with dedicated volunteers and an incredibly hard-working staff. I have no doubt that the Chamber will continue to be the leading organization in Fresno’s business community for generations to come.”

No details were provided on Ahle’s next move. Ahle did not return a phone message left by The Bee.

Ian Wieland, a former chair for the chamber, said Ahle’s last day was Friday but declined to elaborate.

Joe Denham, the chamber’s board chair, thanked Ahle for his work.

“The chamber and its members have always appreciated his steadfast support of local businesses and our community,” Denham said.

The shakeup in leadership comes during the coronavirus pandemic in which the chamber supported reopening businesses after they were shut down. Ahle also led efforts to provide masks and other personal protection equipment to the chamber’s business members and the community.

Miller previously served as the chamber’s chairman and currently serves on a number of other boards.

The board likely will put together a search committee to find a permanent CEO, Wieland said.