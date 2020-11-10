This 74-year-old Fresno company is growing, despite COVID-19 and layoffs. Here’s why

While other companies are taking an economic hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, one Fresno-based manufacturer says it’s experiencing a boost in business.

Duncan Enterprises, a leading maker of arts and crafts, has seen “very significant growth” in its line of do-it-yourself products from painting kits to tie dye supplies, said Duncan Enterprises Chairman, Larry Duncan.

While Duncan sympathizes with companies struggling through the pandemic, the public health order to shelter in place hasn’t slowed down his 74-year-old company, like it has with some businesses.

In fact, more people staying at home during the pandemichas proven to be one of the drivers in the growing demand of the company’s arts and craft products.

“People have been looking for stuff to do and they are turning to crafts, like tie dye,” said Duncan, who represents the third generation of the family business. “People are buying these kits like crazy. And going forward we believe they will continue to be strong sellers.”

Duncan said the company, which got its start selling ceramic glazes, is a top seller of tie dye kits in the U.S. It’s company headquarters is located on Shields Avenue just east of Clovis Avenue.

Recent business developments, layoffs

Duncan said that in 1982 when he became president of the company, 100 percent of its business was ceramic arts. Now, it is a little less than 10 percent. “We need to focus on the future and where we have the greatest strengths,” Duncan said. “We also need to work to support our major retailers.”

In order to bolster its position in the DIY (do-it-yourself) marketplace, Duncan said the company recently made a strategic move to sell parts of its portfolio, including Duncan Ceramic Arts, Chesapeake Ceramics and Color Me Mine.

Twist Brands L.L.C., a Louisiana based art and entertainment company, purchased Chesapeake Ceramics and Color Me Mine while Mayco Colors, an Ohio-based manufacturer, has taken over Duncan Ceramic Arts. The terms of the sale were not disclosed.

Although Duncan said his company has fared pretty well during the pandemic, that doesn’t mean there hasn’t been heartache.

He also acknowledged the pandemic played a role in the company selling some of its lines, as the needs of consumers changed as a result of COVID-19.

Case in point, Duncan said the pandemic slowed sales of its beauty product line as women were not going out as much due to the shutdown of restaurants and other entertainment venues.

Duncan currently employs about 140 people. Because the company sold some of its product lines, about 15 employees went to work for the new companies while 34 people were laid off.

“That is one of the worst decisions an owner has to make,” Duncan said. “But when you are making strategic decisions that are in the best interest of the remaining team, it is going to negatively impact some employees. That was a very emotional decision.”

Duncan Enterprises is the parent company to household brands like Tulip, Aleene’s and ColorShot. Those are sold at a variety of retailers like Walmart , Home Depot, Michael’s, Walgreens and Target.

The company also sold its beauty products line known as Duncan Cosmetics. The brands include the Lique, Tattoo Junkee, Remi Rose and BE Beauty Essentials brands, which were sold to the Los Angeles-based HatchBeauty Brands.

“When my grandmother Erma Duncan started our family business 74 years ago, her mission was to provide a joyful and creative experience to ceramics customers,” said Duncan.

“I look forward to seeing our legacy ceramics businesses continue forward with the leadership of two very capable companies in Mayco Colors and Twist Brands.”