We now know which stores Forever 21 plans to close. Valley locations are on list

Forever 21 has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, with plans to close 178 unspecified stores in the United States. The Fresno location, which once occupied all three stories of the former Gottschalks, is now about half its size with the second floor dedicated to $5 and less sales items. The Fresno Bee

Fashion retailer Forever 21 has released a list of the 178 stores it is likely to close as the company restructures following a bankruptcy filing this week.

Included on the list are the store’s locations at Fashion Fair Mall in Fresno, the Vintage Fair Mall in Modesto and the Tulare Outlet Center.

The Visalia Mall location is not on the list.

The stores were included in court documents filed Tuesday as part of Forever 21’s restructuring agreement.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

At that, the list isn’t yet permanent.

In a statement to The Bee, the company said the restructuring will focus on “maximizing the value of our U.S. footprint and shuttering certain international locations.” Decisions on U.S. store closures are “ongoing, pending the outcome of continued conversations with landlords,” the statement said.

The company has until Oct. 25 to finalize the list and those locations that do close could see liquidation sales by the end of the year, according to CNBC.

It a letter to customers on its website, the company reiterated that it is not going out of business altogether.

“On the contrary, filing for bankruptcy protection is a deliberate and decisive step to put us on a successful track for the future.”

In fact, the company expects “a significant number of these stores will remain open and operate as usual and we do not expect to exit any major markets in the U.S,” it said.

Messages sent to Fashion Fair Mall and Tulare Outlet Center were not immediately returned.