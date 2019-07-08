Keep or dump leftover fireworks? Either way, here’s some steps to consider

Q: I had a party at my house for the Fourth of July, and it had quite the turnout. Between a sizable Costco run, and with what everyone had brought for the party, we had a lot of stuff left over. One of said things was a decent amount of fireworks that had gone unused. No problem, just save them for next year, right? The thing is, I don’t know if I want them, as I don’t really like fireworks. That said, it’s also a hassle to go out and purchase them every year, so I can see the merit in saving them, as well. Could you let me know which choice would be better?

A: I can’t tell you which would be a better option, saving or throwing away, but I’ll give you a short rundown on both options and what you would need to do. I’ll leave it for you to decide on how you would like to proceed.

Getting rid of your unwanted fireworks safely is simple. To properly dispose of fireworks, used and unused, the general method is to completely submerge the fireworks in water for at least 15 minutes (much longer with the larger fireworks) to ensure that the fireworks become completely soaked. After doing this, seal the fireworks in resealable plastic bags, double-bag them if you can. After that, you can throw them into your trash. Do not throw these into your recycling bin; despite being made of paper for the most part, they are not recyclable. Doing all this should be a much more safe and efficient way to dispose of your fireworks, rather than just throwing them into the trash (which is not recommended, as doing so can put yourself and others in danger). We recommend that you also talk to your local fire department and/or waste management company to see if they have any special policies about collecting fireworks.

If you choose to store your fireworks, first make sure that they’re still usable. Ensure that they are properly sealed before storing, and that they are kept in a place constantly cool/dry. I would personally recommend you keep them stored in a container made of either metal or plastic. More often than not, fireworks can get ruined because they’re not stored properly, and end up being exposed to moisture. Most importantly, when choosing a place to store the fireworks, try to keep them from being too close to electrical outlets/appliances.