Commercial leases and developments for June 21

LEASES

Newmark Pearson Commercial

▪ 1,684 square feet at 770 E. Shaw Ave., Suite 101 in Fresno to Troy Bergeron, dba Van Berg & Associates from JCM Farming. Scott was the agent.

Cushman & Wakefield/Pacific Commercial Realty Advisors

▪ 5,000 square feet at 4933 W. Jennifer Ave. Suite 101 in Fresno to Arcadia Solar from Janie Jurkovich. James Griffin was the agent.

▪ 27,000 square feet at 4069 W. Shaw Ave. #109 in Fresno to ACD Distribution from East Group Properties. James Griffin was the agent in cooperation with Buk Wagner and Charlie Schuh of Colliers International.

Colliers International

▪ 1,251 square feet at 644 Pollasky Ave., Suite 203 in Clovis to Zimmerman Marriage & Family Therapy from Craig and Cynthia Howard.

DEVELOPMENTS

Newmark Pearson Commercial

▪ 7,500 square feet at 92 E. San Jose Ave. in Fresno to Dewayne Zinkin from Sang Ju Cho and Mi Hyang Lee Cho. Nick Audino was the agent in cooperation with Kevin Land of KW Commercial.

▪ 22,956 square feet at 2425 N. 10th Ave. in Hanford to Ghassan Ahmed from Paul Daley. Mike Porte was the agent.

Stumpf and Company

▪ 6,000 square feet at 17952 Baldwin St. in Madera from Richard and Cheryl Cagle, Raymond Tepfer, and Gary Lehigh to Juan Saldana Castro and Angelica Saldana. Ron Stumpf and Alexandra Stumpf were the agents.