Commercial leases and developments for June 14

Leases

Colliers International

▪ 5,212 square feet at 606 N. Magnolia Ave. in Clovis to Precision Rehabilitation and Orthopedic Physical Therapy from PWL Investments, LLC. Bobby Fena was the agent.

▪ 8,750 square feet at 5451 W. Mission Ave. in Fresno to Olio Global Development Group from Kirk & Kathy Yergat. Mike Ryan was the agent.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

▪ 5,000 square feet at 4933 W. Jennifer Ave. Suite 101 in Fresno to Arcadia Solar from Janie Jurkovich. Ryan was the agent.

▪ 1,200 square feet at 3087 W. Bullard Ave. in Fresno to Ammons Design & Home Décor from Marks Bullard Investors LP. Gerald Cross and Steve Rontell were the agents.

▪ 1,400 square feet at 15128 Whitesbridge Ave. in Kerman to Cabanas Restaurant from Kerman Strauss LLC, Kerman Leeds and Ross LLC. Brett Todd and Ted Fellner were the agents.

▪ 34,406 square feet at 552 N. 11th Ave. in Hanford to Smart & Final Stores, LLC from MP Financial Group, Ltd. Mark Henry and John Hale were the agents in cooperation with Retail California.

Retail California

▪ 1,000 square feet at 1113 E. Prosperity Ave. in Tulare to Tulare Iphone Repair from Rajinder and Inderjit Saran. Nick Frechou was the agent.

▪ 1,891 square feet at 1102 E. Champlain Ave. Suite 100 in Fresno to Pilates Dog, LLC from NMSBPCSLDHB. Lewis Smith, Michael Kennedy and Frechou were the agents in cooperation with Gentile Real Estate.

Stumpf and Co.

▪ 1,992 square feet at 2621 Fresno St. in Fresno from Marc Kapetan and Peter Kapetan to Downtown Deli & Market. Veronica Stumpf was the agent.

Developments

▪ 3,750 square feet at 5075 E. Kings Canyon Road in Fresno to Jose De Jesus de Anda and Gustave de Anda or assignee from Fresno Kings Canyon SNS, LLC. Lewis Smith of Retail California was the agent in cooperation with Mark Henry of Colliers International.