Try these ideas for celebrating Mother’s Day

Q: I just remembered that Mother’s Day is coming up soon. Last year I messed up big-time and tried to throw something together the day of, and I don’t think I’ll ever hear the end of it from my mother. This year, I was hoping that you could suggest some good activities for Mother’s Day?

As the name implies, make a day of it. Take her somewhere nice for brunch, or if she'd like to stay home, you can prepare a nice meal for her. If you're going to eat somewhere, find a place that's doing a special in honor of Mother's Day, those are usually a great choice. After that, go do an activity that she enjoys. If she likes golf, take her to the driving range. Perhaps go to the cinema to watch a movie she's been wanting to see. Ask her if there are any chores you could take care of for her or errands to run.

Lastly, no matter what plans you make, I strongly recommend you get her a nice gift. A great gift idea would be a gift certificate to her favorite store, or a day at the spa.

Above all else: spend time with your mother, but make sure it’s something that doesn’t require her to do anything. Make it a time when she can just relax and enjoy herself. What’s important to remember when it comes to having a good Mother’s Day is that it doesn’t matter what you do, so long as you do it together. I’m sure you’ll put together a day that your mother will enjoy very much, though, you might want to make plans a little earlier next time around. Good luck.