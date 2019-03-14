Commercial leases and developments for March 15

COMMERCIAL LEASES
Colliers International
▪ 8,000 square feet at 4222 W. Shaw Ave. in Fresno to Mattress Land Sleep Fit from Danny and Susan Chapman. Steve Rontell was the agent.
▪ 1,197 square feet at 1300 E. Shaw Ave., Suite 127 in Fresno to Adelman Travel from Ernest Spencer Jr. Trust 2007. Scott Buchanan and Brett Todd were the agents.
▪ 11,096 square feet at 2850 Falcon Drive in Madera to Castellucci Industries LLC from ASCR,LLC. Chad McCardell was the agent in cooperation with Newmark Pearson Commercial.
▪ 1,800 square feet at 300 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 104 in Fresno to Lendmark Financial Services from Brown and Associates Clovis LLC. Ted Fellner, Brett Todd and Shane Richardson were the agents.
Commercial Retail Associates, Inc.
▪ 2,000 square feet at the southeast corner of Herndon and Brawley Avenues in Fresno to Dutch Bros from RP Investments, LLC. Coffee. Doug Cords and Shane Anderson were the agents in cooperation with Michael Kennedy of Retail California.
▪ 1,500 square feet at 8821 N. Cedar Ave. in Fresno to Kuppa Joy Coffee House from Cedar & Shephard Partners. Tom Anderson, Anderson and Cords were the agents.
▪ 1,600 square feet at 5141 Walnut Ave. in Visalia to Boba Tea and Desserts from Toor Village, LLC. Bryan Cifranic and Cords were the agents.
▪ 766 square feet at 3323 S. Mooney Blvd. in Visalia to NIM Kids from Caldwell Mooney Partners. Cords and Anderson were the agents.
▪ 2,000 square feet at the southeast corner of Mooney Blvd. and Walnut Ave. in Visalia to Chicago’s Pizza With A Twist from Walnut-Mooney Center. Cords and Anderson were the agents.
▪ 1,200 square feet at 1248 W. Olive Ave. in Merced to Cricket from Campisi Family Partners. Cords and Cifranic were the agents.
Stumpf and Company
▪ 1,400 square feet at 2845 N. Maroa Ave. in Fresno from Satender Kumar and Devi Mahindra to Todd Donovan. Veronica Stumpf was the agent.
DEVELOPMENTS
Colliers International
▪ 3,782 square feet at 1545 N. Palm Ave. in Fresno to Mark Geis from Varni Corporation. Mike Ryan was the agent.
▪ 66,602 square feet at 1281 S. Chestnut Ave. in Fresno to Vallarta Markets from Strauss Company. Ted Fellner and Brett Todd were the agents.
