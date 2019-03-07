Commercial leases and developments for March 8

COMMERCIAL LEASES
Colliers International
▪ 5,760 square feet at 7320 N. Remington Ave. in Fresno to Air Treatment Corporation from JSJ Partnership. Buk Wagner, Charlie Schuh and Michael Schuh were the agents in cooperation with Justin Tancredi.
▪ 4,100 square feet at 642 Pollasky Ave. Suite 230 in Clovis to Arecont Vision Costar from PSC Properties. Zack Kaufman and Beau Plumlee were the agents in cooperation with Hughes Marino.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
▪ 1,640 square feet at 1140 N. Van Ness, Suite 105 in Fresno to Tower 59 Barber from 2004 Hagopian Family Trust. Kaufman and Steve Rontell were the agents.
▪ 2,475 square feet at 5690 W. Barstow in Fresno to IndoFab from Susan A. McGaughy. Mike Ryan was the agent.
Newmark Pearson Commercial
▪ 4350 square feet at 659 W. Shaw Ave., Suite D in Fresno to Samantha Casanova from Michael Montgomery. Ashley Missel was the agent.
▪ 1,281 square feet at 2900 Fresno St., Suite 102 in Fresno to Reshale L. Thomas from Fortress Investments. Scott Christensen was the agent.
▪ 1,600 square feet at 1724 W. Walnut Ave. in Visalia to Pacific Sunbelt Mortgage from Salierno Investments LP. Mike Porte was the agent.
▪ 3,000 square feet at 4718 N. Bendel Ave., #102 in Fresno to RJ, Inc. from Eric Stanfield. Nick Audino and Daniel Simon were the agents.
▪ 3,199 square feet at 2125 Kern St., Suites 101 & 301 in Fresno to Fresno PACE For Seniors from Baltera Enterprises, Inc. Missel was the agent..
Retail California
▪ 633 square feet at 8058 N. Cedar Ave. in Fresno to Alyssa Alarcon from J & V Fresno, LLC. Nick Frechou and John Lee were the agents.
▪ 900 square feet at 1177 N. Willow Ave., Suite 106 in Clovis to Amritpaljit Randhawa and Kamaljit Kaur from Willow Station, LLC. Michael Arfsten was the agent.
Stumpf and Company
▪ 4,980 square feet at 3626 W. Gettysburg Ave. in Fresno to United Cerebral Palsy of Central California, Inc from Donald V. Pickett and Linda M. Pickett. Veronica Stumpf was the agent.
DEVELOPMENTS
Colliers International
▪ 4,256 square feet at 5750 E. Shields Ave., Suite 103 in Fresno to Cork Properties, LLC from M&S Financial LP. Chad McCardell was the agent..
Cushman& Wakefield | Pacific Commercial Realty Advisors
▪ 38.19 acres at 3316 S. Clovis Ave. in Fresno to Burnett Holdings, LLC from Cathy Shieh Family Trust. James Griffin was the agent.
Newmark Pearson Commercial
▪ 157.94 acre at 13037 W. Gale Ave. in Huron to Five Points Ranch, LLC from Olam Cotton, Inc. Lou Ginise was the agent in cooperation with Bill Enns and Dale Samuelian of Pearson Realty.
Retail California
▪ 0.56 acres at the northeast corner of Kings Canyon Road and Willow Avenue in Fresno to Sage Kings Fresno, LLC from Sam Paregian. Nick Frechou was the agent..
Comments