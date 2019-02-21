Commercial leases and developments for Feb. 22

COMMERCIAL LEASES
Colliers International
▪ 5,000 square feet at 5721 W. Barstow in Fresno to Top Dog Performance Center from Susan McGaughy. Mike Ryan was the agent in cooperation with Patrick Monreal of Mark Saito Company.
▪ 3,065 square feet at 7078 N. Maple Ave., Suite 105 in Fresno to Curt P. Posey DDS, Inc. from Butler Investment Group, LLC. Bobby Fena and Michael Schuh were the agents in cooperation with Commercial West Associates.
Retail California
▪ 1,300 square feet at 1766 E. Barstow Ave. in Fresno to Thi Nguyen from M. Vukajlovic. Michael Arfsten was the agent.
▪ 8,616 square feet at 5091 N. Fresno St. in Fresno to DAV Charities of Central California, Inc. from 5561 Sultana, LLC. Nick Frechou and Arfsten were the agents.
Newmark Pearson Commercial
▪ 1,008 square feet at 7055 N. Maple Ave., Suite 108 in Fresno to Alicia Dias, dba Farmers Insurance from A & M Fir, LLC. Phil Souza, Luke Tessman and Ashley Missel were the agents.
▪ 1,208 square feet at 1305 N. Willow Ave., Suite 100 in Clovis to Teresa Jaquez from Burgess Smith & Wathen Partnership VII. Craig Holdener and Troy McKenney were the agents.
▪ 3,600 square feet at 3040 S. Cedar Ave. in Fresno to Foam Designs, LLC from Wer-Stan Associates, L.P. Nick Audino was the agent.
▪ 4,800 square feet at 3065 S. Golden State Frontage Road in Fresno to Patriot Environmental Services, Inc. from Wer-Stan Associates, L.P. Audino was the agent.
▪ 5,700 square feet at 2935 S. Elm Ave. in Fresno, CA leased to Hill-Rom Company, Inc. from Span Development, LLC. Audino was the agent.
▪ 15,069 square feet at 3742 W. Gettysburg Ave. in Fresno to Stericycle, Inc. from Picketts’ Ponderosa Construction, L.P. Audino was the agent in cooperation with Jones Lang LaSalle.
Stumpf and Company
▪ 7,300 square feet at 2767 W. Shaw Ave. in Fresno to Pasqual Bernal and Julie Ann Lono-Bernal from Peppertree Plaza 2737, LLC. Alexandra Stumpf was the agent.
DEVELOPMENTS
Newmark Pearson Commercial
▪ 1,420 square feet at 4644 Jennifer Ave., Suite 106 in Fresno to Gurbir Surpraj from Bob Mellon. Jeff Wolpert was the agent.
