Want to work at the new Hyatt Place hotel? Here are details of the upcoming job fair

The Hyatt Place, a new hotel in northeast Fresno that will open later this year, is looking to hire multiple positions and will hold a job fair next week.

The hotel on Thursday posted openings for:

Guest service associates

Room attendants

Laundry attendants

Housekeeping supervisor

Front desk manager

Maintenance breakfast attendants

Night auditors

The job fair will be held Feb. 20-21 at the Fresno Adult School Dream Resource Center at 3402 N. Blackstone Ave. (Suite 245, rooms 1 and 2).

Those looking to attend should not go to the hotel site since it is not yet open.

There are two sessions Feb. 20, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.

There is one session Feb. 21, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Those interested are encouraged to apply online by Feb. 19 at recruiting.talentreef.com/sethi-management.

The Hyatt Place in Fresno, which broke ground in July 2017, will have 124 rooms, a pool, Jacuzzi and gym.





It also is expected to have an in-house restaurant.

Gaurav Deep Sethi, vice president of acquisitions and development for Carlsbad-based Sethi Management Inc., predicted in 2017 that the Hyatt Place “will probably be the nicest hotel in the Valley.”

Hyatt Place, according to a company website, offers spacious guestrooms with separate sleeping and living areas. Amenities include free Wi-Fi, complimentary breakfast and lots of seating in the lobby area.

The local Hyatt Place is located at 7345 N. Fresno St., just south of Alluvial Avenue and east of Highway 41.

A specific date when the hotel will open has yet to be announced.