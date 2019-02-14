Commercial leases and developments for Feb. 15

COMMERCIAL LEASES
▪ 4,000 square feet at 2202 S. Van Ness Ave. in Fresno to 1st Quality Produce from Gong Family Living Trust. Buk Wagner and Charlie Schuh were the agents.
▪ 4,900 square feet at 5659 W. San Madele in Fresno to Olio Global Development Group from McGaughy & Suns LLC. Mike Ryan was the agent.
▪ 33,000 square feet at 1650 W. Visalia Parkway in The Grove South Shopping Center in Visalia to Bob’s Discount Furniture from DBO Development No. 33, LLC. Ted Fellmer and Mark Henry were the agents in cooperation with Atlantic Retail..
▪ 750 square feet at northwest corner of Shaw and Marks avenues in Fresno to Heavenly Paws from Sunset Square, a general partnership. Chase Lemley and Terri Giovacchini were the agents.
▪ 1 acre of land at 4244 S. Bagley Ave. in Fresno to Aaron Carriers, Inc. from Central California Truck and Trailer Sales, LLC. Daniel Simon was the agent.
DEVELOPMENTS
▪ 17,400 square feet at 1649 Van Ness in Fresno to TH Fresno 1649 Van Ness LP from Geil Family Trusts. Brian Decker was the agent in cooperation with Colliers International in Stockton.
▪ 11.35 acres at the northeast corner of Ashlan and Locan avenues in Clovis to Wilson Premier Homes, Inc. from Regal Development Properties. Bobby Fena and Jack Messina were the agents.
▪ 2.66 acres of land at 310 S. West Ave. in Fresno to The County of Fresno from Gurinder S. Sira. Jeff Wolpert and Lou Ginise were the agents.
▪ 27 acres in the Riverstone Development located near Avenue 12 and Highway 41 in Madera to Wathen Castanos for a single-family home development. Dick Ellsworth was the agent.
