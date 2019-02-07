Commercial leases and developments for Feb. 8

COMMERCIAL LEASES
Colliers International
▪ 800 square feet at 275 S. Madera Ave. Suite 301 in Kerman to Water Management Professionals from Joseph Haig Boyd Living Trust. Todd and Bobby Fena were the agents in cooperation with The Boyd Co.
▪ 663 square feet at 275 S. Madera Ave. Suite 103 in Kerman to Gar Tootelian Inc. from Joseph Haig Boyd Living Trust. Todd and Fena were the agents in cooperation with The Boyd Co.
▪ 6,046 square feet at 1111 E. Herndon Ave. Suite 301 in Fresno to Hdl Software LLC from NMSBPCSLDHB. Todd was the agent.
▪ 42,785 square feet at 7227 W. Sunnyview Ave. in Visalia to Fleetpride Inc. from Fainbarg I, LP. Buk Wagner and Charlie Schuh were the agents in cooperation with Cushman Wakefield – Louis, MO.
▪ 12,274 square feet at 570 N. Magnolia Ave. in Clovis to Price Paige & Company Accountancy Corp. from AMEL Investments, LLC. Fena was the agent in cooperation with RC Commercial.
▪ 1,820 square feet at 58 E. Herndon Ave. in Fresno to Ryker Dog Training LLC from Chongs Plaza LLC. Steve Rontell was the agent in cooperation with Thumbprint Property Solutions, LLC.
▪ 550 square feet at 7472 N. Fresno St. Suite 205 in Fresno to Jamie and Wayne Harlan from Northwood Enterprises. Rontell was the agent in cooperation with Retail California.
Commercial Retail Associates, Inc.
▪ 6,000 square feet at 1015 W. Shaw Ave. in Fresno to Compass Bank from The Gunner Revocable Trust. Jon Cox, Sam Bogdanovich and Nathan Negri were the agents.
▪ 4,953 square feet at 625 W. Herndon Ave., #200 in Clovis to Sola Salons from Clovis Commons, LLC. Shane Anderson and Doug Cords were the agents in cooperation with Mark Henry of Colliers International.
▪ 6,671 square feet at 1830 W. Cleveland Ave. in Madera to Sugar Pine Smokehouse from Newman Development Group of Madera, LLC. Bogdanovich, Negri and Cox were the agents in cooperation with Jerilyn Von Flue of Century 21.
▪ 2,704 square feet at 2930 E. Nees Ave., #107 in Fresno to Lovett & Ratliff Quality Resale, Inc from James McKoane Enterprises, Inc.. Bryan Cifranic and Cords were the agents.
Newmark Pearson Commercial
▪ 1,375 square feet at 1716 W. Walnut in Visalia to Tulare Kings Right to Life from Salierno Investments LP. Mike Porte was the agent.
Retail California
▪ 1,200 square feet at 6759 N. Cedar Ave. in Fresno to Boba Tea Shop from Cedar Plaza, Inc. Michael Kennedy of Retail and Dick Ellsworth of Newmark were the agents in cooperation with Brett Todd of Colliers International.
▪ 2,491 square feet at 1755 Herndon Ave., Suite 102 in Clovis to Ramen Hayashi, Inc. from Buchanan Crossroads II LP. Michael Arfsten was the agent in cooperation with Mike Angelos of Keller Williams Commercial.
Robert Ellis Leasing & Investment, Inc.
▪ 1,750 square feet at 2540 W. Shaw Lane, Suite 107 in Fresno from Specific Properties, LLC. to Kings View Corporation. Robert Ellis was the agent.
▪ 1,850 square feet at 2520 W. Shaw Lane, Suite 106 in Fresno from Specific Properties, LLC. to Mohan S. Cheema. Ellis was the agent.
DEVELOPMENTS
Colliers International
▪ 37,026 square feet at NWC Shaw and Valentine in Fresno. Buyer – Shaw Hospitality Inc. Seller – Troy and Debra McKenney. Steve Rontell was the agent.
Commercial Retail Associates, Inc.
▪ 16.96 acres at the northwest quadrant of Clovis and Santa Ana avenues in Clovis to Costco from Hinds Investments, LP. Thomas Anderson and Shane Anderson were the agents.
