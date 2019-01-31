Fresno Yosemite Airport has big plans to expand. Here’s how airport will grow

The Fresno airport is about to get bigger.
Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT) on Thursday announced plans for a $115 million project, most notably to expand parking and the international terminal.
The project, branded FATforward, is considered the largest facility expansion in FAT history and is expected to begin in early 2021 with a completion date by the fall of 2022.
“The (airport) is simply bursting at the seams and in need of increased capacity to support current and future domestic and international air travel,” Director of Aviation Kevin Meikle said in a news release. “The expansion program will provide a world-class transportation facility capable of meeting the demands of the region and serve as a convenient, friendly airport with the best traveler amenities for years to come.”
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The expansion program will include the following components:
▪ Construction of a three-level parking garage with a total of 900 covered stalls
▪ New International Arrivals facility to accommodate the growing volume of passenger arrivals Expanded outbound baggage facilities for increased capacity
▪ Expanded security checkpoint to support efficient passenger screening and equipment
▪ New upper level concourse in the existing terminal with two dual-use passenger bridges to facilitate domestic and international boarding
▪ Added tenant operations and concession space
A recently completed Fresno Yosemite International Airport Master Plan Update confirmed the need for expansion based on current and forecasted passenger growth.
Since the Great Recession (2007-2009), FAT said it has experienced 45 percent growth in passenger traffic, and each year continues to outpace prior years.
The expansion project, to be funded by Airport revenue sources, is anticipated to generate 1,220 direct, induced and indirect jobs and $182 million in economic activity.
Comments