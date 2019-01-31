Commercial leases and developments for Feb. 1

COMMERCIAL LEASES
Colliers International
▪ 2,650 square feet at 1752 Clovis Avenue in Clovis to Comics and Games from Bonanza Retail Partners, LLC. Steve Rontell was the agent.
▪ 1,036 square feet at 3475 W Shaw, Suite 106 in Fresno to Omega Family Care Services from Regulator Properties. Zack Kaufman and Brett Todd were the agents.
Newmark Pearson Commercial
▪ 1,200 square feet at 7749 N. First St. in Fresno to Dann & Maryann Derfelt from J & D Properties. Craig Holdener and Troy McKenney were the agents.
DEVELOPMENTS
Colliers International
▪ .98 acres at Highway 41 and Avenue 14 to Terra Nova Properties, LLC. from Harpain Family Trust. Bobby Fena was the agent in cooperation with Rio Mesa Realty.
▪ 16.08 acres at the southwest corner of Shields and Marks avenues in Fresno to Vinay and Vikram Vohra from Bank of the Sierra – Special Assets. Steve Rontell and Fena were the agents.
Newmark Pearson Commerical
▪ 40,000 square feet at the northeast corner of Industrial Avenue and Industrial Place in Tulare to Gary Grigoryan from DBP, LLC and BDH Group, LLC. Mike Porte was the agent in cooperation with Linsey Vizzolini of Graham and Associates.
