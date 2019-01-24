Commercial leases and developments for Jan. 25

COMMERCIAL LEASES
Colliers International
▪ 1,512 square feet at 1300 E. Shaw Ave. Suite 135 in Fresno to Joni and Friends from Ernest A. Spencer Trust 2007. Brett Todd and Scott Buchanan were the agents.
▪ 3,744 square feet at 2615 W. Dudley Suite B in Fresno to U.S. Water from Kenny Lim and Ida Maria Lim. Mike Ryan was the agent.
▪ 1,200 square feet at 4203 W. Alamos Ave. Suite 106 in Fresno to Vargas Audio from Regulator Properties. Zack Kaufman and Todd were the agents in cooperation with KW Commercial.
▪ 1,400 square feet at 1827 E. Fir Ave. in Fresno to Guardian Sleep, LLC from Toca Madera Partnership. Kaufman was the agent.
Commercial Retail Associates, Inc.
▪ 2,400 sf at 645 W. Herndon Ave., #100 in Clovis from Clovis Commons, LLC to Valley First Credit Union. Shane Anderson and Doug Cords were agents in cooperation with Steve White of CBRE.
▪ 4,418 sf at 2100 Clovis Ave. in Clovis from Hinds Investments, LP to Huckleberry’s. Shane Anderson was agent in cooperation with Michael Kennedy of Retail California.
DEVELOPMENTS
Colliers International
▪ 255,262 square feet at southwest corner of N. Hughes and W. Nielsen avenues in Fresno to Royalty Holding Services, Inc. from Shelley Stelfox Freitas and Shane Stelfox. Steve Rontell and Mike Ryan were the agents in cooperation with Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Goldleaf.
Commercial Retail Associates, Inc.
▪ 6.86 acres at 3501 S. Mooney Blvd. in Visalia from Seritage SRC Finance, LLC to Caldwell Mooney Partners I, LP. Shane Anderson and Doug Cords were agents in cooperation with Scott Riddles of CBRE.
Newmark Pearson Commerical
▪ 59,300 square feet at 350 Park Creek Drive in Clovis to Valley Unique Electrical from Eddie Simpson. Ron Stoltenberg and Ethan Smith and Nick Audino were the agents
