Commercial leases and developments for Jan. 18

COMMERCIAL LEASES
Colliers International
▪ 7,040 square feet at 2452 N. Clovis Ave. in Fresno to KOS MMA2, LLC from Julie Kerkochian. Steve Rontell, Buk Wagner and Charlie Schuh were the agents in cooperation with RC Commercial.
▪ 10,000 square feet at 3604 W. Gettysburg Ave. in Fresno to Trinity Construction Enterprises, Inc. from Lubisich Bros Investment, LLC. Wagner and Schuh were the agents in cooperation with Newmark Pearson Commercial
Cushman & Wakefield | Pacific Commercial
▪ 1,500 square feet at southeast corner of Shaw and Valentine avenues to One Main Financial from Brixmor. Chase Lemley and Terri Giovacchini were the agents.
Newmark Pearson Commerical
▪ 205 square feet at 744 P St., Suite 303 in Fresno to Lenity Hospice, LLC from Baltara Enterprises, LP. Ashley Missel was the agent.
▪ 823 square feet at 1395 Shaw Ave., Suite 102 in Clovis to Xinhua Cai and Lihua Tian from Clovis, LLC. Troy McKenney and Craig Holdener were the agents in cooperation with Brett Todd of Colliers international.
▪ 1,300 square feet at 567 W. Shaw Ave. in Fresno to Jason Peters and Brad Carskadon from Treh Stanford Partners, LLC. Missel was the agent.
▪ 1,400 square feet at 7257 N. Maple Ave., Suites 104 and 105 in Fresno to Jeff Singleton, dba State Farm Insurance, from Cedar Plaza, Inc. Scott Christensen was the agent.
▪ 2,125 square feet at 3636 N. First St., Suites 129 and 130 in Fresno to Nursing Assistant Academy of Fresno from 104 Investment, LLC. Luke Tessman was the agent.
▪ 2,204 square feet at 1401 N. Clovis Ave., Suite 110 in Fresno to Just Tires & Wheels from Ragus Family Trust. Daniel Simon was the agent.
▪ 2,248 square feet at 3636 N. First St., Suite 123 in Fresno to West Care California from 104 Investments, LLC. Tessman was the agent in cooperation with Brett Todd of Colliers International.
▪ 3,038 square feet at 1551 E. Shaw Ave., Suite 101 in Fresno to TOP Marketing Group, dba Mavis Corp., from Shaw Fresno Properties, LLC. Phil Souza and Tessman were the agents.
▪ 3,600 square feet at 2569 S. Sarah St. in Fresno to Service Master from Jensen Sarah Properties, LLC. Lou Ginise was the agent.
Retail California
▪ 20,181 square feet at 1725 Herndon Ave. in Clovis to ALDI Food Market from Buchanan Crossroads II, L.P. Nick Frechou and Michael Arfsten were the agents in cooperation with Doug Cords and Shane Anderson of Commercial Retail Associates.
▪ 1,333 square feet at 9505 N. Sommerville Drive, Suite 103 in Fresno to 9Round Fitness from Mazmanian Family Limited Partnership. Michael Kennedy was the agent in cooperation with Bryan Cifranic of Commercial Retail Associates.
▪ 3,010 square feet at 5011 E. Kings Canyon Road in Fresno to 7-Eleven from Sage Investco Deux, LLC. Nick Frechou was the agent in cooperation with Nathan Negri of Commercial Retail Associates.
▪ 8,500 square feet at the southwest corner of Riverside Drive and Herndon Avenue in Fresno to Five Below from DCTN 3 389 Fresno, CA, LLC. Lewis Smith and Kennedy were the agents in cooperation with Mike Metzger of Sierra Pacific Retail Group.
DEVELOPMENTS
Colliers International
▪ 2,380 square feet at 607-615 W. Bullard Ave. in Clovis to Philip and Teresa Noordmans from Jason D. Pitts. Shane Richardson and Ted Fellner were the agents.
Newmark Pearson Commerical
▪ 4,928 square feet at 5060 N. Fruit Ave. in Fresno to Arnold Law Group, LLC from Jack W. and Gwendalyn E. Ahart, Trustees. Scott Christensen was the agent in cooperation with Brandon Lamonica of Fortune Associates.
▪ 1,075 square feet at 20340 Main St. in Stratford to Cynthiana Management Corporation from Sue Goering. Property was sold as an investment with a long time tenant, US Post Office. Mike Porte was the agent.
