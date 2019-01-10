Commercial leases and developments for Jan. 11

COMMERCIAL LEASES
Colliers International
▪ 1,444 square feet at 7086 N. Maple Ave., Suite 101 in Fresno to DHI Mortgage Company from MDM Properties. Bobby Fena was the agent in cooperation with Corporate Realty Advisors.
▪ 1,600 square feet at 545 E. Alluvial Ave., Suite 107 in Fresno to Darrel R. Rustigian, Attorney at Law from Alluvial Court, LLC. Fena and Michael Schuh were the agents.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
▪ 1,831 square feet at 604 N. Magnolia Ave. in Clovis to an Undisclosed Medical User from PWL Investments, LLC. Fena was the agent.
▪ 2,584 square feet at 2147 Herndon Ave., Suite 101 in Clovis to Clovis Insurance Agency from 2147 Herndon LLC. Fena and Schuh were the agents.
▪ 1,770 square feet at 4364 E. Ashlan Ave. in Fresno to Wrap Bros Auto Restyling from SD & RR Properties, LLC. Fena, Schuh and Buk Wagner were the agents in cooperation with Newmark Pearson Commercial.
▪ 1,060 square feet at 275 S. Madera, Suite 104 in Kerman to Gar Tootelian Inc. from Joseph Haig Boyd Living Trust. Brett Todd and Fena were the agents in cooperation with The Boyd Company.
▪ 760 square feet at 275 S. Madera, Suite 300 in Kerman to Gar Tootelian Inc. from Joseph Haig Boyd Living Trust. Todd and Fena were the agents in cooperation with The Boyd Company.
▪ 646 square feet at 524 S. Clovis Ave., Suite P in Fresno to Magic Ins from Eldora Busick Rossi Living Trust. Todd was the agent.
▪ 4,741 square feet at 1130 E. Shaw, Suite 100 in Fresno to State of California Department of Fish & Wildlife from LinMar III, LLC. Fena and Beau Plumlee were the agents.
Cushman & Wakefield | Pacific Commercial
▪ 45,571 square feet at 2550 S. East Ave., #101 in Fresno to Joseph T. Ryerson & Son from Foundry Park Investors. James Griffin was the agent in cooperation with Justin Tancredi of Russell G. Smith.
▪ 1,500 square feet at 2016 Mooney Blvd. in Visalia to Weight Watchers from Walnut/Mooney Center LLC. Chase Lemley and Terri Giovacchini were the agents in cooperation with Doug Cords of Commercial Retail Associates.
▪ 2,740 square feet at 1157A Country Club Drive in Madera to Camarena Health from 1111 Country Club Drive LLC. Lemley and Giovacchini were the agents.
▪ 3,434 square feet at 3757 W. Shaw Ave. in Fresno to Jamala Enterprise from Pete Zamboukas. Lemley and Giovacchini were the agents.
Newmark Pearson Commercial
▪ 1,170 square feet of office space at 6700 N. First St., Suite 123 in Fresno to Central Valley Physiatry, Inc. from Peters Living Trust. Scott Christensen was the agent.
▪ 1,371 square feet of office space at 55 Shaw Ave., Suite 207 in Clovis to Nala Enterprises from Rodeo Plaza II. Christensen was the agent.
▪ 3,200 square feet of office space at 1193 E. Herndon Ave., Suite 106 in Fresno to Cardiovascular Consultants from Herndon Warner Medical Buildings, LLC. Christensen was the agent.
▪ 3,500 square feet of retail space at 1315-2 Shaw Ave. in Clovis to Aspen Dental Management, Inc. from Clovis I, LLC. Troy McKenney and Craig Holdener were the agents.
▪ 4,000 square feet of warehouse space at 2565 S. Sarah St. in Fresno to NH3 PLUS, Inc. from Jensen Sarah Properties, LLC. Lou Ginise was the agent.
▪ 4,750 square feet of retail space at 7709 and 7711 N. First St. in Fresno to Crazy Squirrel Game Store from J & D Properties. Holdener and McKenney were the agents.
▪ 5,536 square feet of office space at 9479 N. Fort Washington, Suite 105 in Fresno to California Commercial Solar, Inc. from River View. Phil Souza was the agent in cooperation with Brett Fugman of Fortune Associates.
▪ 6,750 square feet of warehouse space at 2545 E. Jensen Ave. in Fresno to Powerstride Battery Co., Inc. from Lillian A. Bailey Properties, LLC. Ginise was the agent.
▪ 18,450 square feet of warehouse space at 40336 Brickyard Drive in Madera to Coldspring from Deena Papagni. Ginise was the agent in cooperation with Vic Gagliardi of Commercial Calif. Real Estate.
DEVELOPMENTS
Colliers International
▪ 7,953 square feet at 1135 E. Alluvial Ave. in Fresno to Central California Conference of Seventh Day Adventist from Protestant Episcopal Bishop of San Joaquin. Steve Rontell, Garret Tuckness and JJ Woods were the agents.
▪ 77,431 square feet at 3380 W. Shaw Ave. in Fresno to Raymond Allen Clark and Magali Campero Clark Living Trust from GK Shaw/Galleria Shaw/Woodside 33 LLC’s. Rontell was the agent in cooperation with Newmark Cornish & Carey.
▪ 33,423 square feet at 1130 E. Shaw Ave. in Fresno to 975 N. Main, LLC. from Lin Mar III, LLC. Bobby Fena and Beau Plumlee were the agents.
Newmark Pearson Commercial
▪ 18,557 square feet at 600 W. Shaw Ave. in Fresno to David H. and Lola M. Hart Trust from Chris and Melissa DaSilva. Scott Christensen was the agent.
▪ 21,207 square feet at 209 and 241 Academy Ave. in Sanger to MNS Breeze Hill, LLC from Northgate Plaza RD, LLC. Troy McKenney and Craig Holdener were the agents.
▪ 24,442 square feet at 55 Shaw Ave. in Clovis to Troy McKenney from Celia Gaber Trust. Christensen and McKenney were the agents.
Comments