Commercial leases and developments for Dec. 21

▪ 6,045 square feet and 2,300 square feet at 8020-8026 N. Cedar and 8094 N. Cedar to Toledos Restaurant from J&V Fresno, LLC. Ted Fellner and Brett Todd were the agents in cooperation with Nick Frechou and John Lee of Retail California.
▪ 2,000 square feet at 1717 N. Gateway Blvd, Suite 106 in Fresno to DFS Flooring, Inc. from Summa Properties Corp. Todd was the agent.
▪ 2,248 square feet at 3636 N. Frist St., Suite 123 in Fresno to Westcare California LLC from 104 Investments LLC. Todd was the agent.
▪ 1,250 square feet at 1850 Herndon Ave., Suite 107 in Clovis to Fresh Creamery Inc. from Buchanan Crossroads SEC, LLC. Brett Todd, Shane Richardson and Ted Fellner were the agents.
▪ 8,947 square feet at 660 W. Locust Ave., Suite 102 in Fresno to Conduent Business Services, LLC from Silveira Properties, LLC. Brian Decker was the agent in cooperation with Jones Lang LaSalle
▪ 1,250 square feet at Floral Ave. and Highway 99 in Selma from Floral and 99, LP to Deli Delicious. Nathan Negri, Sam Bogdanovich & Jon Cox were agents.
▪ 9,240 square feet at 3729 S. Mooney Blvd. in Visalia from Gateway Plaza Partners, LP to Five Below. Shane Anderson and Doug Cords were agents in cooperation with Mike Metzger of Sierra Pacific Retail Group.
▪ 918 square feet at 1110 W. Visalia Road in Exeter from DI Citrus Plaza, LLC to Instant Cellular, LLC. Cords was agent.
▪ 1,850 square feet at Shaw and Leonard avenues in Clovis from Cloverleaf Capital, LLC to Starbucks. Bogdanovich, Negri and Cox were agents in cooperation with Michael Kennedy of Retail California.
▪ 2,100 square feet at Shaw Ave. and Dale Ave. in Fresno from JEA Dale, LLC to Starbucks. Bogdanovich, Negri and Cox were agents in cooperation with Jason Andrade of Lou Gentile Real Estate.
▪ 1,350 square feet at 141 W. Shaw Ave. in Clovis to Beer for the Meeples, LLC for a game store from J & D Properties. Troy McKenney and Craig Holdener were the agents.
▪ 1,537 square feet at 1330 L St., Suite G in Fresno to Goyette & Associates Law Firm from Dobrinka Bijev. Ashley Missel was the agent.
▪ 3,160 square feet at 516 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 109 in Fresno to Brungess & Kezirian LLP from J & D Properties. Missel was the agent in cooperation with Jim Graham of Fortune Associates.
▪ 8,034 square feet in North Pointe Business Park at 1155 E. North Ave., Suite 107 in Fresno to Dealz and Stealz from North Pointe BP, LP. Ethan Smith was the agent.
▪ 27,871 square feet at 1781 E. Fir Ave. in Fresno to Samuel Merritt University from Wilkins Ventures, LP. Phil Souza and Jessica Young and Peter Daniels of Sutter Health Real Estate Services were the agents in cooperation with Colliers International.
▪ 1,200 square feet at 1450 S. Mercy Springs, Suite 105 in Los Banos to Papa Murphy’s from Kevin and Denise Tweed. Nick Frechou and Michael Arfsten were the agents.
▪ 1,200 square feet at 2141 Shaw Ave. in Clovis from Long Beach Airport Business Park II, LP to Nhia Yang. Alexandra Stumpf was the agent in cooperation with Brekke Real Estate, Inc.
▪ 1,320 square feet at 5180 N. Fresno St. in Fresno from Nhung T. Pham and Thien C. Nguyen to Michelle Marie Shields. Ron Stumpf was the agent in cooperation with Alexandra Stumpf.
▪ 1,725 square feet office at 2329 E. Ashlan Ave. in Fresno from Eduardo and Guillermina Ruiz to Gevork Armen Boyadjian. Ron Stumpf was the agent in cooperation with Veronica Stumpf.
▪ 3,600 square feet at 1330 N. Hulbert Ave. in Fresno from Ronald E. Stumpf to The Grower Depot. Ron Stumpf was the agent.
▪ 12,175 square feet at 143 E. Sierra in Fresno to EIE Alpha and Geil Family Trust from Edna Lake, LLC. Brian Decker was the agent..
▪ 3,396 square feet at 1015 W. Yosemite Ave. in Fresno to Lags Yosemite Madera, LLC from Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. Troy McKenney and Craig Holdener were the agents.
▪ 5.43 acres of land located at Chestnut and American Avenues in Fresno to Diljindra Singh Sahota and Gurdev Singh Nijjar from Gurkamal Singh and Rosie Singh. Daniel Simon with Newmark and Adrian Villarreal of Pearson Realty were the agents.
▪ 8.45 acres of land on Dan Ronquillo Drive in Fresno to Disabled American Veteran Trucking & Sweeping from J & J Enterprises and Leroy and Evelyn Weldon. Ron Stoltenberg and Ethan Smith were the agents.
▪ 1.83 acres of land at 1053 N. Temperance Ave. in Clovis from Anita Hampton and Mark Ginder to DA Real Estate Holdings LLC. Ron Stumpf was the agent.
