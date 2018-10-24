Commercial leases and developments for Oct. 26

COMMERCIAL LEASES
Colliers International
▪ 1,440 square feet at 6650 N. Blackstone Ave., Suite 106 in Fresno to TB Nails Spa from CPI Investors LP. Gerald Cross was the agent.
▪ 1,908 square feet at 7029 N. Ingram Ave. in Fresno to UBREAKIFIX from Don Development, LLC. Steve Rontell was the agent.
▪ 1,461 square feet at 5048 N. Blackstone Ave. in Fresno to City Wireless from Nostalgia’s Star, LLC. Rontell was the agent in cooperation with Retail California.
Newmark Pearson Commercial
▪ 539 square feet at 2307 N. West Ave. in Fresno to American Ambulance from Deborah Brown. Luke Tessman was the agent.
▪ 1,200 square feet at 318 E. Tulare St. in Tulare to Green Valley Ag Services, Inc. from Matthew Quataker. Mike Porte was the agent in cooperation with Zeeb Commercial.
▪ 3,200 square feet at 2750 N. Clovis Ave., Unit 106 in Fresno to Repro Graphics from John Everett Family, LP. Daniel Simon was the agent.
Retail California
▪ 1,260 square feet at 3129 W. Noble Ave. in Visalia to Dao Trong Duy from RREF II-WPG Visalia Financed Parcels, LLC. Michael Arfsten and Michael Kennedy were the agents.
▪ 3,087 square feet at 6105-6061 E. Kings Canyon Road, Suite 101 in Fresno to Sunnyside Pet Hospital. Kennedy and John Lee were the agents in cooperation with Luke Tessman of Newmark Pearson Commercial.
▪ 6,230 square feet at 981-989 E. Prosperity Ave. in Tulare to Turner’s Outdoorsman from Prosperity Equity Partners, LLC. Nick Frechou was the agent in cooperation with Kevin Hill of CBRE.
Stumpf and Company
▪ 900 square foot office at 2491 W. Shaw Ave. in Fresno to Deborah Eacock and Karen Walker from Jerry Emerzian. Ron Stumpf and Alexandra Strumpf were the agents.
DEVELOPMENTS
Colliers International
▪ 45,520 square feet of land within Palm Lakes Business Park on Dakota Avenue in Fresno to Ross Ford Construction, Inc. from TN Price and Associates, Inc. Buk Wagner, Charlie Schuh and Chad McCardell were the agents in cooperation with Newmark Pearson Commercial.
Cushman & Wakefield | Pacific Commercial Realty Advisors
▪ 2,350 square feet at 322 W. 6th St. in Madera to AASJ Properties Inc. from Madera County. Chase Lemley, Terri Giovacchini and Jeff Lauritzen were the agents in cooperation with Jason Pritchard of Iron Key Realty.
Retail California
▪ 1.39 acres at the southeast corner of Dinuba Boulevard and Riggin Avenue in Visalia to Auto Oil Changers from Bridgecourt Homes, LLP. Nick Frechou was the agent in cooperation with Matt Graham of Graham & Associates.
