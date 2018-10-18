Commercial leases and developments for Oct. 19

COMMERCIAL LEASES
Colliers International
▪ 3,340 square feet at 7045 N. Maple Ave. Suite 108 in Fresno to Reddy Medical Group, Inc. from Vee Kay Real Estate, LLC. Brett Todd was the agent in cooperation with Daniel Simon of Newmark Pearson Commercial.
▪ 1,830 square feet at 6059 N. Palm Ave. in Fresno to Fig Garden Health and Wellness from Opus I, LLC. Todd was the agent.
▪ 5,000 square feet at 5489 W. Mission, Suite 103 in Fresno to Spectrum Building Insulation Services from Paul Yergat, Anna Yergat and John Yergat. Mike Ryan was the agent in cooperation with James Bitter of Fortune Associates.
▪ 10,008 square feet at 5179 N. Blackstone Ave. in Fresno to Ghost Golf, Inc from Anthony E. Cox Living Trust. Steve Rontell was the agent in cooperation with Erik Barbic.
Commercial Retail Associates, Inc.
▪ 2,850 square feet at 7725 N. Via Del Rio in Fresno from River Park Properties II to Eye Candy Boutique. Jon Cox, Sam Bogdanovich and Nathan Negri were the agents.
▪ 3,800 square feet at 1608 Howard Road in Madera from Howard Plaza, LLC to Eclectic Boutique. Cox, Negri and Bogdanovich were the agents.
Newmark Pearson Commercial
▪ 351 square feet at 3636 W. First Ave. in Fresno to Sarai Herrera from 104 Investments, LLC. Luke Tessman was the agent.
▪ 1,800 square feet at 2141 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 101 in Clovis to Los Rancheros Mexican Restaurant from Long Beach Airport Business Park II, LP. Troy McKenney and Craig Holdener were the agents in cooperation with Brekke Real Estate.
▪ 3,000 square feet at 4718 N. Bendel Ave., Suite 101 in Fresno to Delerio Construction from Eric Stanfield. Nick Audino and Daniel Simon were the agents.
▪ 13,340 square feet at 5168 N. Blythe Ave. in Fresno to California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation from Shaw/Blythe LP. Phil Souza, Jeremy Reed, and Jessica Young were the agents.
▪ 14,400 square feet 300 Parkwood Road, 371 Herndon Ave. in Clovis to Ferguson Enterprises, Inc. from John Everett Family LP. Audino was the agent in cooperation with Kelly Reese of CBRE-Baltimore.
DEVELOPMENTS
Newmark Pearson Commercial
▪ 26,460 square foot at 5494 E. Lamona Ave. in Fresno to Robin Martella Trust from James Brent Kincaid. Daniel Simon was the agent.
▪ 2-unit apartment building at 4568 & 4572 N. Cedar Ave. in Fresno to The Sandra Brewer Trust from James and Tammy McKenney. Dustin Ilic of Newmark Pearson Commercial was the agent.
