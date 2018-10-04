Commercial leases and developments for Oct. 5

COMMERCIAL LEASES
Colliers International
▪ 456 square feet at 524 S. Clovis Ave., Suite B in Fresno to Xtreme PC from Eldora Busick Rossi Living Trust. Brett Todd was the agent.
▪ 6,700 square feet at 3602 W. Shaw Ave. in Fresno to Black Bear Diner from D’Arpino Marty Gras LLC. Steve Rontell was the agent in cooperation with KW Commercial.
Newmark Pearson Commercial
▪ 75,539 square feet at 2360 S. Orange Ave. in Fresno to Energy Protection System Groups, Inc. and Linmore Labs, Inc. from Soex West Real Estate, LLC. Nick Audino was the agent.
▪ 115,351 square feet at 2243 and 2241 N. Plaza Drive in Visaliato Sarnova from North Pointe BP, LP. Ethan Smith and Audino were the agents in cooperation with CBRE.
▪ 3,615 square feet at 2491 W. Shaw Ave., Suites 101-#103 in Fresno to Family World Harvest COGIC from SA 9 Properties. Jessica Young, Phil Souza and Luke Tessman were the agents.
DEVELOPMENTS
Colliers International
▪ 70,000 square feet at 5621 W. McKinzie Ave. in Fresno to Afarin and Azadeh Karimkhanzand from Edward and Jennifer Berry. Buk Wagner and Charlie Schuh were the agents.
Newmark Pearson Commercial
▪ 45,520 square feet at Lot 5 in the Palm Lakes Business on Dakota avenue in Fresno to Ross Ford from T N Price. Ron Stoltenberg and Ethan Smith were the agents in cooperation with Colliers International.
