Commercial leases and developments for Aug. 31

COMMERCIAL LEASES
Colliers International
▪ 10,000 square feet at 5410 S. Villa in Fresno to Rocket Machine Works, Inc. from Tjerrild & Tjerrild, LP. Chad McCardell was the agent.
▪ 11.520 square feet at 34 W. Palo Alto in Clovis to J. Boone Mechanical, Inc. from Clovis Industrial Park, Inc. Buk Wagner and Charlie Schuh were the agents.
▪ 765 square feet at 1300 E. Shaw Ave., Suite 105 in Fresno to Cherry Creek Mortgage Co., Inc. from Ernest A. Spencer Jr. Trust 2007. Scott Buchanan and Brett Todd were the agents.
Commercial Retail Associates
▪ 5,000 square feet at a near Herndon and Brawley avenues in Fresno from Skypark LLC to Brighten Academy Preschool. Gavin Scott was agent in cooperation with Scott Buchanan of Colliers International.
▪ 1,857 square feet at 2930 E. Nees Ave., #103 in Fresno from James McKoane Enterprises, Inc. to The Curry Pizza Co. Bryan Cifranic and Doug Cords were agents in cooperation with Mike Mele of Commercial West Associates.
▪ 1,188 square feet at 2950 E. Nees Ave., #103 in Fresno from James McKoane Enterprises, Inc. to The Paint Room. Cifranic and Cords were agents in cooperation with Cheryl Aanonson of Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial.
▪ 2,800 square feet at 4842 E. Kings Canyon Rd., #101 in Fresno from Eastgate Center LLC to El Arco de Michoacan. Shane Anderson and Cords were agents in cooperation with Albert Lopez of Progressive Real Estate Partners.
▪ 195 square feet at 4021 E. Ashlan Ave. in Fresno from Ashlan Park Center, LLC to David Ayala. Kevin Grossman, Sam Bogdanovich, Jon Cox and Nathan Negri were agents.
▪ 18,000 square feet at the Marketplace at Hanford West in Hanford from Centennial Hanford Center West to Planet Fitness. Anderson and Cords were agents.
▪ 2,400 square feet at 1147 W. Henderson Ave. in Porterville from Porter’s Crossing LLC to Chipotle. Bogdanovich and Cox were agents in cooperation with Nick Frechou of Retail California.
▪ 1,050 square feet at 244 N. Highway 65 in Lindsay from Olivewood Plaza Two LLC to Fiesta Auto Insurance. Cox, Bogdanovich, Negri and Grossman were agents in cooperation with Wayne Millies of The Whitlach Group.
Newmark Pearson Commercial
▪ 1,118 square feet at 2950 E. Nees Ave. in Fresno to The Paint Room from James McKoane Enterprises, Inc. Troy McKenney and Craig Holdener were the agents in cooperation with Bryan Cifranic and Doug Cords of Commercial Retail Associates.
▪ 1,750 square feet at 257 Academy Ave. in Sanger to Domino’s Pizza from Northgate Plaza RDS, LLC. Holdener and McKenney were the agents in cooperation with Rachael Orlando of Retail California.
▪ 2,040 square feet of office space at 1187 E. Herndon Ave., Suite 106 in Fresno to Valley Women’s Healthcare from Herndon Warner Medical Buildings, LLC. Scott Christensen was the agent.
▪ 11,903 square feet at 312 Seventh St., 2nd Floor in Hanford to San Joaquin Valley College, Inc. from FAST Federal Credit Union. Phil Souza and Jessica Young were the agents in cooperation with Dave Bacerra of ReMax Commercial.
DEVELOPMENTS
Colliers International
▪ 19,800 square feet at 395 & 401 W. Bedford in Fresno to Arshak Petrosyan and Shacke Petrosyan from JRJ Associates, LLC. Mike Ryan and Michael Schuh were the agents.
Commercial Retail Associates
▪ 31,363 square fee at 742 Academy Aven. in Sanger from Richard Bubenik to 1428 Main Street, LLC. Nathan Negri and Sam Bogdanovich were agents in cooperation with Walter Smith of Pearson Realty.
▪ 49,594 square feet at the northwest corner of Church and Chestnut avenues in Fresno from Paul and Kathy Van to DG-Fresno, CA-1, LP. Negri, Kevin Grossman and Bogdanovich were agents.
Newmark Pearson Commercial
▪ 25,080 square foot industrial building at 2949 S. Elm Avenue in Fresno, CA to Robin Martella Trust from SPAN Development, LLC. Nick Audino, SIOR of Newmark Pearson Commercial was the agent in cooperation with Jeffrey W. Lauritzen of Pacific Commercial Realty Advisors, Inc.
▪ 3.64 acres of vacant land in the Freedom Industrial Park located the northwest corner of W. Pecan Avenue and S. Pine Street in Madera, CA to SPAN Development, LLC from the City of Madera. Nick Audino, SIOR of Newmark Pearson Commercial was the agent.
