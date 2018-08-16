Commercial leases and developments for Aug. 17

COMMERCIAL LEASES
Colliers International
▪ 3,546 square feet at 345 E. Shaw Ave. in Fresno to Cedars Grill from MCS Mission Village LLC. Ted Fellner and Brett Todd were the agents.
▪ 5,880 square feet at 2549 W. Shaw Ave. in Fresno to Omega Mental Health from BDHOV LP/LEHOV LP. Todd and Michael Schuh were the agents.
▪ 2,638 square feet at 2152 E. Copper Ave., Suite 106 in Fresno to Solutions By Designs, Inc. from PPI Business Services. Bobby Fena was the agent in cooperation with Brett Fugman of Fortune Associates.
Fortune Associates
▪ 5,000 square feet at 788 Sierra Ave., Suite 104 in Clovis to Sierra Nut House, Inc. from HK Sierra Ventures, LLC. Ramieka Flake and James Bitter were the agents in cooperation with Tycoon Properties.
▪ 1,920 square feet at 3164 N. Marks Ave. Suite 109 in Fresno to ColourArte LLC from Cafaro Family Partners LP. James Bitter was the agent.
▪ 3,000 square feet at 4529 N. Marty Ave. Suite 102 in Fresno to Ziel Equipment, Sales and Solutions, LLC from JR Papazian Enterprises. Bitter was the agent.
Newmark Pearson Commercial
▪ 5,522 square feet at 7330 N. Palm Ave. in Fresno to Cardinal Health 414 LLC from Madison Group LLC. Phil Souza and Jessica Young were the agents in cooperation with Alan Pirie of Pirie Commercial.
▪ 7,936 square feet at 4041 W. Ashcroft Ave. in Fresno to RL Liquidators LLC from D. Tomaso Development Company, LLC. Nick Audino was the agent.
▪ 8,265 square feet at 770 E. Shaw Ave., Suites 300 and 300A in Fresno to County of Fresno from JCM Farming. Scott Christensen was the agent.
▪ 15,000 square feet at 2670 E. Byrd Ave. in to U.S. Air Conditioning Distributors from J-C Markets, Inc. Audino was the agent in cooperation with Philip Krevoy Realtrends.
▪ 15,125 square feet at 5391 E. Home Ave., Suite 101 in Fresno to Transtar Industries, Inc. from Donald V. Pickett and Linda M. Pickett. Audino was the agent in cooperation with CBRE.
▪ 40,000 square feet at 1200 Orange Ave. in Corcoran to Walmart from Lifetime Pacific LLC. Mike Porte was the agent in cooperation with Jame Holbrook of Payson Smith Holbrook.
Retail California
▪ 1,975 square feet of retail space at 6060 N. First St in Fresno to Mohamed Alyafaie from the Jeff and Velvet Jue Family Trust. Nick Frechou was the agent.
DEVELOPMENTS
Colliers International
▪ 17,880 square feet at 1431 E. Saginaw Way in Fresno to Joseph and Martha Mayen from San Mar Properties. Zack Kaufman was the agent.
▪ 24,220 square feet at 1803-1871 E. Dakota Ave. in Fresno to Robert Silva, Fatina Silva and Adrian Dias from Vanncom LLC. Steve Rontell was the agent in cooperation with Guarantee Real Estate.
▪ 3,900 square feet at 233 E. Caldwell Ave. in Visalia to DDYA Investments, LLC from Caldwell Properties LLC. Brad Morris and Nick Rendino were the agents in cooperation with Zeeb Commercial Real Estate.
▪ 6,950 square feet at 1830 E. University Ave. in Fresno to City of Fresno, Public Works Dept. from Marvin and Jacqueline Scheidt Living Trust. Buk Wagner, Charlie Schuh and Bobby Fena were the agents in cooperation with Gentile Real Estate.
Newmark Pearson Commercial
▪ 7.77 acres of land at the southeast corner of Cedar and Muscat avenues in Fresno to Cossette Investment Co., Inc. from 2155 Muscat LLC. Lou Ginise, Doug Collins, Ethan Smith and Ron Stoltenberg were the agents.
▪ 35,264 square foot at 2671 S. Cherry Ave. in Fresno to Blair Cunnings from Marmon Keystone. Smith was the agent in cooperation with James Griffin of Cushman and Wakefield.
Comments