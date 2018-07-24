Disasters like Ferguson Fire bring out scammers. Follow these tips to check a charity

Q: I received a call from someone asking for donations for those who are affected by the Ferguson Fire. He said the funds would help pay for those who had to evacuate and stay in a hotel, sustained any injuries, or if their homes end up getting destroyed. I would love to donate, but I told him I’d think about it and call him back at a later date. I didn’t recognize the name of the charity. How do I know if he is legitimate, or using this fire to his advantage?

A: You did the right thing by telling him you would call back at a later date.

Any time there is a natural disaster, Americans line up to help in any way they can. Scammers use this to their advantage by tearing on your heart strings. It’s great that you want to donate, but you should be careful and do your research to ensure you are giving to the right charity.

First, look up that charity to see if it is legitimate, but beware of charities that use very similar names. You can look the charity up at give.org to see if they meet the 20 BBB Charity Standards. You can also look up the phone number he used to call you on the internet to see if others were scammed by him or not.

Resist any pressure to make an “on the spot” donation. Reputable charities will welcome your donation that day, or weeks later. If they pressure you to act now, you may want to donate elsewhere. Also, ask if they raise funds from means other than telemarketing. Can you mail in your donation, or deliver it in person?

Find out if the charity has an on-the-ground presence. Unless the charity already has staff in the affected areas, it can be difficult to bring in new aid workers to quickly provide assistance.

Find out if the charity is providing direct aid or raising money for other groups. Some charities may be raising money to pass along to relief organizations. If so, you may want to consider “avoiding the middleman” and giving directly to those that have a presence in the region.

Watch out for vague appeals that don’t identify the intended use of the funds. Find out exactly how those funds will be distributed to the victims, and when. Also, inquire about how the funds will be spent.

Organizations give a certain amount to the victims, and use the rest for administrative fees, etc. Find out what percent of your donation will actually go to the victims. Organizations that are transparent with their funds will post this information on their website so that anyone can find out without having to wait until the audited financial statements are available.

For more tips on giving wisely, visit give.org.