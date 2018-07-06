Old Town Clovis will soon be rocking with opening of a new music school

Get ready to feel the noise. The School of Rock music school is coming to Clovis.

And just like the movie with the same name, the School of Rock's goal is to unleash the inner rock star of its students.

Owners Ted and Mariah Lopez are opening a location of the Los Angeles-based franchise this summer, aiming for late August or early September.

They're redesigning the interior of what used to be Bear Creek Gifts and Cabin Decor at 400 Clovis Ave. in Old Town Clovis. Gone will be the wooden logs that lined the walls and replacing it will be something more contemporary, artsy and fun. They will be working with the creative minds of Monster City Studios, the Fresno design and fabrication company.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

"We are going to be doing some great stuff in here," said Mariah Lopez, whose background is in graphic design.

SHARE COPY LINK Monster City Studios, Inc. in Fresno has teamed with The Magic Wheelchair to build Star Wars-themed wheelchair costumes for disabled kids, including one for Maddox Ament, 13, of Fresno, to be revealed during Comic-Con in San Diego in July.

Included in the new space will be a stage for student performances, rooms for individual and group lessons, a teacher's lounge, lobby and lounge area. The students will also have their own entrance to encourage a sense of belonging and pride, Ted Lopez said.

The Lopezes say they were drawn to the School of Rock because of their mutual love of music and their desire to provide a space for creative young people to explore and enhance their musical talents.

They say the Fresno/Clovis area has many opportunities for those with athletic ability, including coaches, playing fields and stadiums. But if you love art and music, it can be limiting.

"For students who love music, we want the School of Rock to be their stadium," Mariah said. "This will be their place to explore their talents and possibilities."

The Lopezes did not intend to open a School of Rock school, but once they found out about the concept, they were sold. Coming from a musical family, Ted Lopez knew the fun of learning to play music and performing with your friends in a band.

A self-taught musician, Ted comes form a long line of musicians. His grandfather Gene Barnard and great uncle Junior Barnard played for the legendary king of Western swing music, Bob Wills.

As a teenager, Ted played in garage bands performing grunge rock and rock 'n' roll classics. He met Mariah at Fresno City College where they were both art students. They eventually married and had a son.

His love of cars led him into the high-performance automotive aftermarket industry, while Mariah began her career in design.

Looking for a career change, Ted became a California Highway Patrol officer in 2008. He isn't giving up his cop job, opting to work at the music school with Mariah in the evening.

Classes are available for children as young as 3 and go up to adults. The Lopezes expect that the bulk of their student body will be in middle and high school. As part of the program, students will learn individually and with other students in a band. The students will also get to perform for audiences in local venues, including Gazebo Gardens, Clovis Farmers Market and Starving Artists Bistro.

Instruction will be given in guitar, drums, bass, piano and voice. And all instructors will undergo a thorough background check.

The School of Rock company takes the top 2.5 percent of all its students to create a band that tours nationwide during the summer at venues and festivals.

The School of Rock chain has more than 200 locations worldwide. The Clovis school is the second to open in the Central Valley with the other in Elk Grove.

"This is something we really think will do well in the Fresno/Clovis area," Ted said. "There are a lot of kids who are looking for something like this."

For more information about the School of Rock Clovis visit its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/sorclovis.