Commercial leases and developments for June 22

COMMERCIAL LEASES
Colliers International
▪ 10,000 square feet at 4245 N. Selland in Fresno to Fresno Body Works from Damian Mesler. Mike Ryan was the agent in cooperation with Chuck Kass of Kass Properties.
▪ 2,400 square feet at 3503 W. Holland, Suite 101 in Fresno to Needle Madness from Keith and Susan Kraemer. Ryan was the agent.
Cushman & Wakefield | Pacific Commercial Realty Advisors
▪ 6,023 square feet at 4057 W. Shaw Ave., #106 to Patrick James from EastGroup Properties. James Griffin was the agents.
Commercial Retail Associates, Inc.
▪ 1,400 square feet at 8961 N. Cedar Ave. in Fresno to Lash Lounge from Cedar & Shepherd Partners, LP . Shane Anderson and Doug Cords were agents in cooperation with Nick Rendino of Colliers Tingey International.
▪ 1,200 square feet at 70 El Camino in Fresno to Lash Lounge from River Park Properties II . Jon Cox, Sam Bogdanovich, Nathan Negri and Kevin Grossman were agents in cooperation with Rendino of Colliers Tingey International.
▪ 1,770 square feet at 1990 N. Fowler Ave. in Clovis to Fit Body Boot Camp from Shepherd Glen, LLC. Grossman, Bogdanovich, Cox and Negri were agents in cooperation with Rachael Orlando of Retail California.
▪ 60,112 square feet at the northeast corner of Nees Ave. & Glenn Ave. in Fresno to Les Schwab Tires from JPD Properties, LLC. Bogdanovich, Cox and Negri were agents in cooperation with Michael Kennedy and John Lee of Retail California.
Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial
▪ 1,065 square feet of retail space at 151 W. Shaw Ave. in Clovis to Andrea Code from J & D Properties. Troy McKenney and Craig Holdener were the agents.
▪ 1,800 square feet of retail space at 6195 N. Figarden Drive in Fresno to Kabab City Lupe, Inc. from MNS Breeze Hill, LLC. McKenney and Holdener were the agents.
▪ 3,223 square feet of office space at 1141 W. Shaw Ave., #102-103 in Fresno to Arnold Law Group from Wilson Family Trust. Scott Christensen was the agent in cooperation with Colliers International.
▪ 7,296 square feet of industrial space at 3825 E. Ventura Ave. in Fresno to Pinnacle Pipeline Inspection, Inc. from Jack Koligian. Nick Audino was the agent.
▪ 11,400 square feet of industrial space at 2909 S. Elm Ave. in Fresno to Volm Companies, Inc. from Span Development, LLC. Audino was the agent.
▪ 17,000 square feet of industrial space at 651 N. Armstrong Ave., Suite 101 in Fresno to Tesla Inc., dba Tesla Energy Operations, Inc., dba Solar City, from Fancher Creek Properties, LLC. Audino was the agent in cooperation with John Grady of CBRE, Inc.
▪ 61,000 square feet of industrial space at 5340 and 5324 E. Home Ave. in Fresno to Caylym Technologies International, LLC from East Home Avenue, LLC. Audino was the agent in cooperation with Kevin Land of KW Commercial.
Retail California
▪ 1,300 square feet of retail space at 7973 N. Blackstone Ave. in Fresno to Ooh La La from Villaggio Shopping Center, LLC. Lewis Smith was the agent.
▪ 1,300 square feet of retail space at 7967 N. Blackstone Ave. in Fresno to Mr. Pickles from Villaggio Shopping Center, LLC. Smith and Nick Frechou were the agents.
▪ 1,680 square feet of retail space at 1731 W. Bullard Ave. in Fresno to Pop Stop from Fig Tree Plaza Shopping Center. Michael Arfsten was the agent.
▪ 1,200 square feet of retail space at 3131 E. Central Ave. in Fresno to Juan Gonzalez from Sai Baba, LLC. Frechou and John Lee were the agents.
▪ 2,400 square feet of retail space at 1174 W. Henderson Ave. in Porterville to Chipotle Mexican Grill from Porters Crossing, LLC. Frechou was the agent in cooperation with Bogdanovich with Commercial Retail Associates.
Stumpf and Company
▪ 2,000 square foot office/warehouse at 1330 N. Hulbert in Fresno to Sullivan Learning Systems, Inc from Ronald E. Stumpf. Ron Stumpf was the agent.
DEVELOPMENTS
Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial
▪ 24 unit apartment complex at 1360-1380 Bulldog Lane in Fresno to P2 Construction, LLC from Garcia & Andrade. Dustin Ilic was the agent.
Comments