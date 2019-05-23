More California fruit and nut growers will get help with Trump tariffs in new farm aid deal

How a Wheatland walnut farmer feels about Trump trade war Prices for California walnuts dropped sharply in 2018, and now China is raising tariffs in response to the Trump administration’s trade policies. Here's how farmer Donald Norene feels about the situation. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Prices for California walnuts dropped sharply in 2018, and now China is raising tariffs in response to the Trump administration’s trade policies. Here's how farmer Donald Norene feels about the situation.

U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced Thursday that grapes, tree nuts and cranberries will be added to the list of crops that are eligible for direct payments from the federal government to compensate for losses in the trade war with China.

The new farm aid package, which will distribute $16 billion to farmers, up from the $12 billion given in aid last year, will distribute the assistance in three payments, with the first in July or August, according to the USDA. The second payment should be made in late fall and the third in early 2020.

“We hope to have a trade agreement before those second and third payments are made,” said USDA Undersecretary Bill Northey in a call to reporters on Thursday.

Farm aid is meant to help the growers who have been affected by retaliatory tariffs implemented by China against U.S. agricultural products.

The new package will also distribute the payments differently. Rather than a payment based on types of crops — like how in the last package USDA paid 6 cents per pound of cotton and $1.65 per bushel of soybeans — the payment this year will be based on county and acreage produced. So farmers within the same county who produce the same amount of acres of crop will get the same payment, regardless of the type of crop they grow.

It still will not compensate farmers who did not plant a crop. USDA officials said more specifics on how officials calculated payments would be released later.

Adding grapes and tree nuts, such as walnuts, cashews, pecans, pistachios and others, is good news for California farmers who felt left out of the last farm aid package. Rep. Josh Harder, D-Turlock, led a bipartisan congressional letter to the USDA last week asking that those products be added to the new farm aid package.

“This is a huge victory for the Central Valley. After our local walnut growers were left out last year, I knew we had to make sure they were included this time around — and thanks to the help of folks on both sides of the aisle, we were able to get that done,” Harder said.

“Supporting our farmers is not a Democratic or Republican issue — we all have to eat and we all want our ag communities to succeed,” he added. “The proof is in the pudding. We did it.”