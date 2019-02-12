Agriculture

52nd annual World Ag Expo boasts something for everyone

Fresno Bee Staff

February 12, 2019 03:11 PM

The 52nd annual World Ag Expo started its three-day run Tuesday at the International Agri-Center in Tulare under cloudy skies that threaten to turn to to rain the rest of the week.

It’s not something the expo hasn’t seen before – and certainly welcomed by its target audience, farmers who help swell annual attendance to over 100,000 with visitors coming from as far as Italy to the big trade show.

Gates open at 9 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday. The grounds close at 5 p.m. Wednesday and 4 p.m. Thursday.

