52nd annual World Ag Expo boasts something for everyone

The 52nd annual World Ag Expo started its three-day run Tuesday at the International Agri-Center in Tulare under cloudy skies that threaten to turn to to rain the rest of the week.
It’s not something the expo hasn’t seen before – and certainly welcomed by its target audience, farmers who help swell annual attendance to over 100,000 with visitors coming from as far as Italy to the big trade show.
Gates open at 9 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday. The grounds close at 5 p.m. Wednesday and 4 p.m. Thursday.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
Comments