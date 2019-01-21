Fresno farmworker reaches $1 million settlement in precedent-setting retaliation case

Jose Arnulfo Arias, center, a dairy worker from Fresno County, is shown in a May 2013 photo with immigrant advocates Efrain Camacho, left, and Blanca Bañuelos of California Rural Legal Assistance at the California Endowment where he was assisted for a retaliation case from his employer. Last week, Arias dismissed a retaliation case against a Fresno-based attorney for reporting him to federal immigration officials, following a $1 million settlement experts say sets a precedent for all workers in similar situations. Hector Navejas Vida en el Valle file