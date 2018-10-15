Citrus packing house looking for up to 300 workers for upcoming season

Bee Sweet Citrus, one of Fresno County’s leading citrus packing houses, is seeking 250 to 300 workers for the upcoming season.
The Fowler company is looking for workers at all skill levels, including general labor, packing and sorting.
Bee Sweet’s hiring season lasts between October through February. For more information about jobs, contact the company at https://beesweetcitrus.applytojob.com/.
Bee Sweet Citrus, a grower, packer and shipper, supplies 15 different specialty citrus varieties year round, with California’s peak domestic harvest season happening from November through June.
Human resources manager Jasmine Reynozo said Bee Sweet Citrus offers competitive benefits, including health care benefits after 30 days of employment. Employees and their immediate family members, up to 21 years of age, can participate in Bee Sweet’s United Health Centers (UHC) Wellness program.
“Working in production agriculture is tough work, which is why we want our employees to feel appreciated and cared for by the company,” said Reynozo. “Through our partnership with UHC, employees can take advantage of basic health and dental care, and can even schedule an annual eye exam.”
Bee Sweet Citrus spokeswoman Monique Bienvenue said the company is reaching out for workers as part of its normal hiring process and, so far, has not had trouble hiring workers.
The company was among several agriculture employers that were audited in February by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. ICE investigators were checking to see if employers were hiring undocumented workers.
