Lourdes Cardenas waves a UFW flag as she and others protest alleged intimidation by Gerawan Farming, in front of the state building. File photograph JOHN WALKER Fresno Bee Staff Photo

Five years later the Gerawan voting results are released. But this fight is not over.

By Robert Rodriguez

September 18, 2018 03:16 PM

It’s been a five-year wait, but the workers at Gerawan Farming have voted out the United Farmworker’s union by an overwhelming margin.

The vote was 1,098 to 197 in favor of decertifying the union as the workers representative. But the battle over who will represent about 5,000 workers remains far from over.

Although the election took place in November 2013, the ballots had been impounded amid charges by the union that Gerawan manipulated the outcome.

Armando Elenes, UFW national vice president, was disappointed at the outcome, but he was also not surprised.

Elenes said that what matters in this election is not the final vote, but everything leading up to the vote.

He said the ALRB found Gerawan committed unfair labor practices on multiple occasions.

“This election should be thrown out,” Elenes said. “You have to look at the complete record in this case.”

