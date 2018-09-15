Fed-Ex truck slams into elderly couple south of Fresno. Man killed, CHP says

An elderly man who was driving with his wife through a tricky intersection died Saturday afternoon after his vehicle was hit by a Fed-Ex truck.
California Highway Patrol spokesman Victor Taylor said a 64-year-old man was taken from the crash site at Golden State Boulevard and American Avenue to Community Regional Medical Center, where he later died.
Earlier, firefighters had to extricate the man from his brown Toyota Corolla after the driver’s side was slammed into by the delivery truck.
Taylor said it’s unclear why the man in the Toyota drove onto the delivery truck’s path. The man was traveling east to west on American Avenue and trying to cross two lanes of north-bound Golden State Boulevard.
There is a stop sign for traffic on American Avenue. There is not a stop sign for traffic on Golden State Boulevard, which has a speed limit of 55 mph.
The accident was reported just after 2 p.m.
The wife suffered non-life threatening injuries but was also admitted into the hospital.
Taylor said the driver of the delivery truck would be OK.
