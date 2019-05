Two-year-old calico Tonka is a playful girl with an attitude. She was returned to the Cat House with another cat, Doodle, after their human mom went into hospice care. She and Doodle are available at the Cat House on the Kings Adoption Center at Petco, 4144 N. Blackstone Ave. in Fresno, open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily (6 p.m. Wednesdays). Call 559-222-0228.

