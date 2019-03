Cutie is a 3-year old, male, brown tabby, Domestic Shorthair. He loves to snuggle, purr all day long and has a big heart. Everyone who meets him fall in love. He would be the perfect addition to any home. He is available immediately through the CCSPCA Adoption Center, 103 S. Hughes Ave. in Fresno, open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily (6 p.m. Wednesdays). Call 559-233-7722, ext. 119, or email adoptions@ccspca.com.