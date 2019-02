Tory is a 5-month-old female. She is loving, playful and typical kitten who can be scooped up by almost everyone and is great with kids. She is available through the Cat House on the Kings Adoption Center at Petco, 4144 N. Blackstone Ave. in Fresno, open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily (6 p.m. Wednesdays). Call 559-222-0228.