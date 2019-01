Brownie, DJ and Jasper are looking for new homes!

DJ is approximately 1 to 4-year-old, female, German Shepherd, she is sweet and ready to become a member of someone’s family. She is available at Second Chance Animal Shelter in Selma., 2831 W. Front St. 559-896-7227; SCAS.Selma@gmail.com or www.2ndchanceanimalshelter.org.