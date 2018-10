Tiny is a 4-month-old, male, Siamese. He loves to be petted and loves to play. He gets along with other cats and dogs. His right eye is cloudy and he has some minor vision limitations in that eye ~ but it sure does not slow him down. He is available through the Cat House on the Kings Adoption Center at Petco, 4144 N. Blackstone Ave. in Fresno, open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily (6 p.m. Wednesdays). Call 559-222-0228.