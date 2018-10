Panther is a 4-month-old male. Playtime is a highlight of his day, and he especially loves to climb on his scratching post and chase balls or anything that rolls.. She is available through the Cat House on the Kings Adoption Center at Petco, 4144 N. Blackstone Ave. in Fresno, open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily (6 p.m. Wednesdays). Call 559-222-0228.