Sugar is a 4-month-old male. He is very playful, loving and lovable. He gets along with other cats, big and small dogs, and kids. He is available through the Cat House on the Kings Adoption Center at Petco, 4144 N. Blackstone Ave. in Fresno, open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily (6 p.m. Wednesdays). Call 559-222-0228.