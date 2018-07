Julia is a 10-month-old female. She may do best as an only cat, or with another tolerant cat that can handle her personality. She is available through the Cat House on the Kings Adoption Center at Petco, 4144 N. Blackstone Ave. in Fresno, open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily (6 p.m. Wednesdays). Call 559-222-0228.