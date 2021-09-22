Bethany Clough

This Mexican restaurant owner in Fresno won a national award for independent businesses

El Cochinito Contento, located at the west end of the Tower District, was just awarded 2nd place in a national award contest spinsored by Jarritos and national magaazine el Restaurante honoring independent business owners. Photographed Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 in Fresno.
El Cochinito Contento, located at the west end of the Tower District, was just awarded 2nd place in a national award contest spinsored by Jarritos and national magaazine el Restaurante honoring independent business owners. Photographed Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 in Fresno. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com

A popular little Mexican restaurant in central Fresno has won second place in a national award contest celebrating independent restaurant owners.

El Cochinito Contento owner Martha Ortega won the award, for Independent Mexican Restaurant Owner of the Year, sponsored by Jarritos, the Mexican soda brand, and el Restaurante, a national magazine focused on Mexican restaurant owners and others.

El Cochinito Contento translates to The Happy Pig and its logo is a smiling little pig with a meat cleaver. The restaurant is on the edge of the Tower District, just west of Palm Avenue on Olive Avenue and has brightly painted walls, posters on the walls and a red fenced-in patio.

The 30-year-old restaurant is a neighborhood favorite, with its carnitas, fried fish and sopes popular sellers, along with its posole and menudo.

“The carnitas are delicious. They’re No. 1,” Ortega said.

Sign up for our Food & Drink Newsletter

Be the first to know about the latest food, drink and restaurant news in the Fresno area.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner and is run by Ortega and her husband Roy.

“I didn’t even know about it,” Ortega said of the award. “I was surprised. I was very surprised. My daughter was telling me, ‘Mom, you won the second place nationwide.’”

The restaurant received 26 nominations from customers and others. A Facebook post by her daughter likely helped this along, but Ortega, who said she doesn’t spend much time on social media, didn’t know about it until she won.

“I’m not on my phone a lot,” she said. “My girls are the ones who are always putting up the pictures of the restaurant.”

The award comes with a $2,500 check.

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

And it’s not the first award she’s won. She’s often donating to various fundraisers for police department or the California Highway Patrol.

“Martha is the community mom or tia (aunt). She openly gives so much more than just food – she provides a sense of pride and love in a community,” customer Ivette Lopez said in her nomination, shared by el Restaurante.

You can read more about Ortega on el Restaurante’s web page.

The first place winner of the contest was the owner of Alta Baja Market in Santa Ana and the third-place winner is the owner of a restaurant in Chicago.

Details: El Cochinito Contento is at 88 E. Olive Ave. Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. 559-486-2833

Sign up for our Food & Drink Newsletter

Be the first to know about the latest food, drink and restaurant news in the Fresno area.

SIGN UP
Related stories from Fresno Bee
Profile Image of Bethany Clough
Bethany Clough
Bethany Clough covers restaurants and retail for The Fresno Bee. A reporter for 20 years, she now works to answer readers’ questions about business openings, closings and other business news. She has a degree in journalism from Syracuse University and her last name is pronounced Cluff.
  Comments  

About Bethany Clough

Bethany Clough

@bethanyclough

Bethany Clough takes you to all the hidden hot spots around the Valley. This is the place to find the comings and goings of restaurants, bars and shops around the Valley. Email Bethany at bclough@fresnobee.com or call her at 559-441-6431.

$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service