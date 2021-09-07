A Fresno bakery with a following is closing – but you haven’t seen the last of this baker

Nubchi Thao assembles brioche for baking at The Brioche Lady bakery in this file photo from 2019. The bakery has closed, but the business is not dead. ezamora@fresnobee.com

The Brioche Lady is closing her northwest Fresno bakery, but don’t say goodbye just yet.

Yes, the bakery known for its buttery, rich brioche breads in flavors like cinnamon and taro is closing its storefront business at Herndon Avenue and First Street.

In a post on Instagram, The Brioche Lady, Nubchi Thao, and her husband Leng “Doc” Thao, said they decided not to renew their lease on the spot they opened in 2019.

Last month, Thao posted about being pregnant with her ninth child, expected in September, and decided to close the bakery temporarily to take maternity leave. Now that decision appears to be permanent.

The Thaos weren’t immediately available for comment.

But their Instagram says they eventually plan to return to selling at their regular farmers where they have sold their bread for years. They’re also looking for another bakery space to rent.

The post acknowledged the difficulties businesses of all sizes have faced during the pandemic.

“We are taking the proper actions to strengthen The Brioche Lady family business by reducing expenses wherever appropriate. In this way, we can continue to do what we do best, bake the best brioches on this side of the Atlantic Ocean,” the post said.

