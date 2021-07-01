Bethany Clough

The award for the worst Fresno-area drive-thru goes to ... See how readers voted

We asked. You answered.

The results of our poll asking readers to vote for the most problematic fast food drive-thru in the Fresno area are in.

We decided to do the poll after an overwhelming reader response to a story about a restaurateur complaining about a neighboring drive-thru line messing with his business. Then, we took a deep dive into why more than 35 cars are allowed to sit in a drive-thru and looked at some solutions.

But back to the poll.

The most problematic drive-thru in town is Chick-fil-A. Readers who voted – 44.9% of them – said Chick-fil-A was the worst. Specifically, the north Fresno Chick-fil-A in River Park at Blackstone and Nees avenues, though many also voted for the Fashion Fair location.

In-N-Out Burgers came in second place, with 36.1% of the vote. The north Fresno In-N-Out, in the same parking lot as Chick-fil-A, was ranked the most problematic, with the West Shaw Avenue In-N-Out location not far behind and the Clovis location behind that.

Dutch Bros. was the third most problematic, with 10.8% of the vote.

Starbucks and McDonald’s brought up the rear, with everyone else getting one vote or less.

