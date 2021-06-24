Bethany Clough

Which Fresno-area restaurant has the region’s worst drive-thru? Vote in our poll

Some fast-food restaurant drive-thrus in the Fresno area can get jam packed with dozens of cars waiting in line.

Recently, The Bee told you about the Westwoods BBQ & Spice Co. restaurateur complaining about the north Fresno Chick-fil-A line blocking customers at his business.

Then we took deep-dive look into other problematic drive-thrus and possible solutions.

Now, we want your thoughts. Who do you think has the drive-thru with the longest lines in the Fresno or Clovis area?

Cast your vote before 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 29. We’ll unveil the results Wednesday, June 30 to subscribers of our weekly Food & Drink newsletter first, and then on FresnoBee.com. Click the survey link to sign up for the newsletter.

Bethany Clough
Bethany Clough covers restaurants and retail for The Fresno Bee. A reporter for 20 years, she now works to answer readers' questions about business openings, closings and other business news. She has a degree in journalism from Syracuse University and her last name is pronounced Cluff.
