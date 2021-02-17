A popular chicken wing chain’s coming to this busy north Fresno corner near River Park

Firehouse Subs closed last year. Wingstop is planning to take over the space. bclough@fresnobee.com

The busy corner of Blackstone and Nees avenues near River Park is getting a new restaurant: A Wingstop.

The chicken wing chain is planning to open at 128 W. Nees Ave., in the former Firehouse Subs spot in the same shopping center as Rubber Soul Bicycles.

It’s not there yet. The company says it plans to open sometime this summer.

The chain is known for having 11 flavors of chicken wings, ranging from zesty lemon pepper to sizzling mango habanero. It sells both regular and “boneless” wings, along with chicken tenders.

The former Firehouse Subs spot – the last in one in Fresno and Clovis – that Wingstop is moving into closed a year ago.

The Wingstop will be the company’s seventh location in Fresno and Clovis. The company has more than 1,500 locations worldwide.

It joins an already bustling intersection with In-N-Out Burger and Chick-fil-A across the street, River Park on one corner, and Lazy Dog and the empty California Pizza Kitchen on the remaining corner.

