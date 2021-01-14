Peet’s Coffee to open a Fresno location. Here’s why the spot is already a favorite

Peet’s Coffee is planning to open a coffee counter in Fresno inside the former Bullard Pharmacy. Peet's Coffee

Peet’s Coffee is planning to open a coffee counter in Fresno.

The popular coffee shop isn’t opening a stand-alone location, but plans to open a counter inside the former Bullard Pharmacy.

It won’t be the first Peet’s in town – it used to have a presence inside Community Regional Medical Center hospital – but it will be the only one of its kind in Fresno when it opens.

The business at the northwest corner of Bullard and West avenues also has a gift shop and a U.S. Post Office inside it.

The owners retired and were planning to close the store last month, but Sabrina Rotellini and her fiancé decided to take it over and keep it open.

It’s now called The Post and is open, though renovations are still happening.

The Peet’s counter would open in about three months, Rotellini said.

It will open where the post office is now. The post office will remain open, but is moving to where the pharmacy counter was.

“There will be a kitchen back there with a mini coffee shop,” she said of the Peet’s spot.

The menu will have the same drinks that Peet’s regularly carries, including coffee and tea.

Peet’s is a popular national coffee chain with 15,000 locations in grocery and convenience stores.

“I’m excited, it’s kinda like a cult following they have,” Rotellini said, adding that many people get Peet’s when they’re out of town.

“They’ll actually be able to have a place here in Fresno where they can get Peet’s,” she said.

She hopes to also bring in pastries, coffee cake and other food that people can pair with their drinks.

The staff will be trained by Peet’s. Eventually, there could be some seating, though not at first because of COVID-19 restrictions, she said.

Bullard Pharmacy becomes The Post

The Bullard Pharmacy had a slew of loyal customers who were heartbroken to hear that it was closing. Lynn and Allen Taylor retired in December after nearly 50 years of working in the pharmacy field.

“This store has such a huge following,” Rotellini said. “Everybody from the neighborhood around here loves this store. … They were so sad to see it closing.”

So Rotellini and her fiancé, whose family owns the shopping center, decided to keep it open.

“We’re going to have it the same, and also start to bring in new things from local artisans, growers, producers,” she said.

The cards, stationery and gifts will stay.

Rotellini is looking for local artists and artisans who want to sell their creations there.

“We’re open to bringing in new things and we want to support local businesses and small artists,” she said.

The Post is at 2026 W. Bullard Ave. and open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. 559-438-6768.