The Tower District has a new restaurant. Here’s how it’s related to another Fresno eatery

aromas

Bocca Taqueria in Fresno’s Tower District may have closed, but a new restaurant has opened in its place.

Aroma’s is a fusion restaurant carrying a little bit of everything: breakfast, Mexican, Italian, American and Asian.

At 568 E. Olive Ave., it’s right next door to El Patio Mexican Restaurant. In fact, it’s the people who own El Patio who have opened Aroma’s.

They bought the business from Bocca and opened it in mid December.

Owner Benjamin Torralva wanted to offer a mix of food on the menu.

So far, a few dishes are selling well via takeout: The chow mein, the five-layer lasagna and a Cuban sandwich made with ham, turkey, a hot link and pork.

There’s also a beef hot dog that is boiled in Pacifico beer, wrapped in bacon and topped with pico de gallo, and grilled onions and jalapeños.

Salads and sandwiches round out the menu, along with breakfast dishes, including huevos rancheros and biscuits and gravy.

Clam chowder in a bread bowl is also available daily.

“Aroma’s is definitely a place you need to go with an appetite,” Torralva said. “The portions are really really huge.”

Sign up for our Food & Drink Newsletter Be the first to know about the latest food, drink and restaurant news in the Fresno area. SIGN UP

How to order food

Since both El Patio and Aroma’s have the same owner, customers at El Patio can also order off the Aroma’s menu, mixing and matching their food from the two restaurants.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Aroma’s is serving to-go food.

The menu is available on the restaurant’s Facebook page. You can also get the menu by texting the word AROMAS to 37373 on your phone.

The restaurant delivers meals through DoorDash and GrubHub.

You can also call in and pick up an order at 559-449-2032.

It’s open for breakfast, lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at 568 E. Olive Ave.