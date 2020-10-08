Two new Chicken Shack restaurants are open in Fresno area. Here’s what you need to know

The Chicken Shack, the quick-service restaurant known for its indulgent fried chicken and more than 30 sauces, has opened two new locations.

The Clovis location opened Wednesday, Oct. 7 in Sierra Vista Mall. It’s in the former Dickey’s Barbecue Pit near the theater.

Another Chicken Shack opened last Wednesday in Selma at 2940 McCall Ave. near Floral Avenue .

Both locations are open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

They also have the same menu as the other Chicken Shacks.

It’s all about the fried chicken, with chicken wings and chicken fingers, served with shoestring fries in multiple combination meals. There are also burgers, a sandwich and salads.

One thing that makes this place different: It offers more than 30 types of sauces, ranging from hot and damn hot to garlic Parmesan and Jamaican jerk.

Both the new restaurants have the same feel as the others in Fresno, with whimsical decor and a giant cartoon chicken that the owner also has tattooed on his calf.

In addition to the two new locations, The Chicken Shack got its start in Hanford and operates a food truck. In Fresno, it has a location on Fulton Street in downtown Fresno, and another at 7675 N. Blackstone Ave. near Red Robin.

