Wondering if your favorite store is closed on Thanksgiving? Check here to find out

Like it or not, hoards of shoppers will show up at stores on Thanksgiving Day seeking deals.

The Black Friday rush has crept into Thursday, with the earliest big-box retailer in the Fresno area, JCPenney, opening at 2 p.m. Most other big-box stores open at 5 p.m. or 6 p.m.

Every year the debate over retail employees working the holiday surfaces.

Some shoppers say retail employees should be home enjoying the holiday with families. They post images on Facebook pledging not to shop that day, and to later patronize stores that stay closed on the holiday.

Others say no one is forced to work and workers want the hours because many get double-time pay.

We’ll leave the debating to you, but since we ran a list of when stores open on Thanksgiving, here’s a list of the stores staying closed on Thanksgiving.

We’ve left out the small, locally owned stores that typically stay closed to avoid a mile long list, focusing mostly on big stores people might be wondering about.

Closed on Thanksgiving

Apple store

Ann Taylor LOFT

Barnes & Noble

Burlington

Chico’s

Cost Plus World Market

Costco

Destination Maternity

Fresno Ag

Guitar Center

H&M

Hobby Lobby

HomeGoods

JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores

Marshalls

Nordstrom Rack

Pier 1

REI (also stays closed on Black Friday)

Sierra Vista Mall

Sportsman’s Warehouse

Stein Mart

Sur La Table

TJ Maxx